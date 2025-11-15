Arizona Family Law
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Protective Orders and Family Court: It's Complicated
The Court of Appeals vacates two protective orders and the Legislature gives the family court a narrow power to modify an order of protection to…
Jul 21
•
Taylor House
June 2026
Effective Immediately: Arizona's New Domestic Violence Framework (HB 2995)
A practical field guide to Arizona's new domestic violence framework under HB 2995.
Jun 23
•
Taylor House
and
Elena Weinberger
April 2026
Marital Agreements: A New Published Opinion and a New Statute
The court of appeals clarifies when premarital agreement rulings are appealable, and the legislature gives postnuptial agreements a statutory framework…
Apr 25
•
Taylor House
November 2025
Arizona Family Law with Forms — A Practical Guide for Arizona Family Law Attorneys
A comprehensive new resource for Arizona family law attorneys, with practical guidance, current case law, and ready-to-use forms.
Nov 15, 2025
•
Taylor House
and
Sally M. Colton, Esq.
When Waivers Don't Waive: Full Disclosure and Hidden Assets in Wichansky
Division 2 reaffirmed that full disclosure is the foundation of a valid property settlement agreement and upheld a multimillion-dollar contingency fee.
Nov 11, 2025
•
Taylor House
July 2025
What's Changing (and What Isn't) in Spousal Maintenance: 2025 Guideline Revisions
A practical summary of Arizona's revised spousal maintenance guidelines—what's new, what's gone, and why higher earners might see lower numbers come…
Jul 13, 2025
•
Taylor House
June 2025 Roundup: Holland, Robertson, and Duvall
A look at three recent Arizona Court of Appeals decisions that clarify third-party custody, the enforceability of informal agreements, and time limits…
Jul 6, 2025
•
Taylor House
April 2025
No Piecemeal Adoption of Separation Agreements
A trial court must adopt or reject a marital separation agreement in its entirety and cannot selectively enforce certain provisions while discarding…
Apr 6, 2025
•
Taylor House
March 2025
Court Clarifies Eligibility for Third-Party Visitation Under A.R.S. § 25-409(C)(2)
A.R.S. § 25-409(C)(2) allows third-party visitation even when a child has only one legal parent
Mar 24, 2025
•
Taylor House
December 2024
New Action, New Judge: Fresh Start for Rule 6
A new case on apportionment from Division 1, and a revised interpretation of Rule 6, renewing the right to file a notice of change of judge when a new…
Dec 17, 2024
•
Taylor House
October 2024
Fiduciary Dos and Don'ts
Three new published opinions on the fiduciary duty between spouses, injunctions against harassment, and child support
Oct 6, 2024
•
Taylor House
August 2024
Vexatious Litigants and Oral Arbitration Agreements
A vexatious litigant finding does not require a hearing, and an oral agreement to arbitrate is enforceable if made on the record
Aug 25, 2024
•
Taylor House
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