On June 22, 2026, the Governor signed HB 2995, the “Alec and Lydia Act.” Because the bill carries an emergency clause, it is operative immediately. It deletes nearly all of A.R.S. § 25-403.03 and replaces it with an entirely new framework for domestic violence in legal decision-making and parenting time cases, and it amends §§ 25-404 and 25-411 to match.

Large flowering sensitive-plant.

Annette Burns has already published an excellent five-part series walking through the new statute provision by provision and flagging the interpretive problems it creates. I won’t duplicate that work—start with part one of her series. This post does three narrower things: it looks back at the landscape we’re leaving behind, offers a handful of practical takeaways, and provides a proposed-findings template that tracks the new statute.

The landscape we’re leaving behind

For two decades, § 25-403.03 sorted domestic violence into two tiers, and the tier dictated the outcome.

At the lower tier, former subsection (D) created a rebuttable presumption. A single act of domestic violence against the other parent—defined as intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly causing or attempting sexual assault or serious physical injury; placing a person in reasonable apprehension of imminent serious physical injury; or a pattern of conduct for which a court could issue an ex parte protective order—triggered a presumption against awarding that parent sole or joint legal decision-making. The presumption was rebuttable: the accused parent could point to a completed batterer’s prevention program, drug or alcohol counseling, a parenting class, or other evidence that joint decision-making served the child’s best interests. Even after rebutting, the court had to place conditions on parenting time, from supervised exchanges to fully supervised time. The presumption did not apply at all if both parents had committed an act of domestic violence.

At the upper tier, former subsection (A) was an outright bar: joint legal decision-making “shall not be awarded” on a finding of significant domestic violence under § 13-3601 or a significant history of domestic violence. The statute never defined “significant.” The court of appeals filled the gap with a three-factor rubric—the seriousness of the incident or incidents, the frequency or pervasiveness of the violence, and the passage of time and its impact.

In practice, the fight was over the line between the tiers. The victim worked to show the violence was significant and its impact lasting; the accused parent worked to rehabilitate, minimize, or dispute it; and mutual domestic violence functioned as something close to a safe harbor. HB 2995 erases all of that.

What changed, and what it means in practice

HB 2995 collapses the two tiers into a single, presumption-driven framework. These are the most significant changes:

Findings now come at temporary orders, not just at trial. New § 25-404(D) requires the court to make written findings consistent with § 25-403.03(B) whenever a party alleges domestic violence in a temporary orders proceeding—noting that findings may be confined to the evidence admitted at the TO hearing. The detailed domestic violence record you used to reserve for trial now belongs at the temporary orders stage. One claim, sliding burdens. A domestic violence claim is established by a preponderance, and corroboration from exhibits or another witness is not required (§ 25-403.03(C)). Once the court finds domestic violence, a mandatory rebuttable presumption attaches (§ 25-403.03(D)). To overcome it, the parent who committed domestic violence needs clear and convincing evidence for sole or joint legal decision-making or for any unsupervised parenting time, and a preponderance for supervised parenting time. Fail to rebut at all, and the court can award neither legal decision-making nor parenting time (§ 25-403.03(G)). “Significant” is gone as a gatekeeper—but severity survives. Former subsection (A)—which barred joint legal decision-making on a finding of “significant domestic violence” or a “significant history of domestic violence”—is repealed, and with it the two-category structure; there is now a single presumption. Severity and frequency still matter, but only inside the rebuttal analysis (§ 25-403.03(E)(1), (3)). The court may not require the victim to prove the violence was “severe or frequent enough” to justify restricting the offending parent’s legal decision-making or parenting time (§ 25-403.03(D)(1)). Mutual domestic violence is no longer a safe harbor. The court may not describe the violence as mutual—or apply the presumption to both parents—unless both parents lacked justification to a similar degree and inflicted similar injury. Otherwise the presumption applies only to the parent whose conduct and motivation were more serious (§ 25-403.03(D)(2)). Self-defense and defense of others are carved out of the definition entirely (§ 25-403.03(M)(2)(b)). Coercive control is now domestic violence. The definition of domestic violence now includes fifteen enumerated categories of coercive control (§ 25-403.03(M)(1)), some of which are non-criminal: isolation from friends and family, monitoring or controlling finances, and weaponized litigation, among others. Expect coercive-control allegations to become routine—including in cases that would never have qualified under the old criminal-offense definition. (Burns’ Part 4 reproduces the full coercive-control list and the § 13-3601(A) offense catalog the statute still incorporates.) Rebuttal is harder, and it costs privilege. A certificate of completion, standing alone, is no longer proof of rehabilitation. It must be paired with a waiver of the treatment-record privilege (as to both the court and the victim), proof the program was relevant and proportionate (measured against the misdemeanor-DV-offender treatment criteria in A.A.C. R9-20-208), a demonstrated understanding of the harm done, and proof the program reduced minimization (§ 25-403.03(E)(5)). Burns’ Part 5 walks through the R9-20-208 requirements in detail, from session counts to behavioral-health-professional qualifications. Familiar arguments are now off the table. The court must disregard the child’s absence from the scene of any domestic violence, the child’s unawareness that violence occurred, and the child’s preference for contact with the offending parent (§ 25-403.03(F)). And even after a parent rebuts the presumption, the court must adopt at least one protective measure from the § 25-403.03(H) menu—up to suspending all access until the parent petitions to modify. The presumption follows the case. A failed rebuttal carries the presumption into any later § 25-411 modification, where the question then becomes whether evidence now exists to overcome the presumption. That initial threshold must be resolved as a preliminary matter at the change-of-circumstances stage (§ 25-403.03(J); § 25-411(L)). One open question is whether a domestic violence finding entered at temporary orders binds the parties at the final trial. No forced joint sessions. The court may not order a victim—parent or child—to join the parent who committed domestic violence in any treatment, counseling, or forensic assessment, whether telephonic, virtual, or in person (§ 25-403.03(I)). Note the limit is on joint participation; it does not bar forensic assessments entirely.

A proposed-findings template

This is a long, sequential statute, and it is often easier to work backward from the order the court must enter. The template below tracks the language and structure of § 25-403.03 and is meant as a starting point for attorneys drafting proposed findings.

PROPOSED FINDINGS RE: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (A.R.S. § 25-403.03)

Public policy. Pursuant to A.R.S. § 25-403.03(A), and notwithstanding § 25-103(B), the Court considers domestic violence, including child abuse, as contrary to the child’s best interests. In this legal decision-making and parenting time matter, the Court assigns the highest priority to the personal safety and physical, mental, and emotional well-being of both the child and the domestic violence victim.

Evidence considered. One or both parties presented evidence of domestic violence. Pursuant to § 25-403.03(B), the Court makes specific written findings about each of the following considerations for which evidence was admitted (§ 25-403.03(C)):

factual determinations related to domestic violence from a court of competent jurisdiction; evidence collected and reports prepared by a law enforcement agency, the Department of Child Safety, and any other government agency; the alleged victim’s medical or behavioral health records, where the victim has waived the associated privilege and any separate right to confidentiality; records from a domestic violence shelter as defined in § 36-3001, if the victim provides informed written consent; educational and school records; other acts of domestic violence against any person that tend to prove coercive control, even if the other acts have already been decided, predate the last decree, or could have been litigated at another time or place; and witness testimony.

Findings: ____

Drafting note: § 25-403.03(B)(1) requires “a thorough description of the evidence that justified or prevented a finding” of domestic violence under subsection (C).

Finding on domestic violence. By a preponderance of the evidence, and without requiring corroboration from exhibits or the testimony of another person, the Court finds that [☐ Mother ☐ Father] [☐ has ☐ has not] committed domestic violence as defined by § 25-403.03(M)(2) including coercive control as defined by § 25-403.03(M)(1).

[If both parents committed domestic violence.] The Court has considered the conduct and motivation of each parent. The Court [☐ does not describe the violence as mutual ☐ finds the violence mutual only because both parents lacked justification to a similar degree and inflicted similar injury] and applies the presumption to [☐ Mother ☐ Father], whose conduct and motivation were more serious (§ 25-403.03(D)(2)).

Findings: ____

Presumption. Because the Court has found that [☐ Mother ☐ Father] committed domestic violence [☐ and that this parent’s conduct and motivation were more serious], there is a mandatory rebuttable presumption under § 25-403.03(D) that an award of legal decision-making or parenting time to that parent is contrary to the child’s best interests. The Court has not required the victim to prove that the domestic violence was severe or frequent enough to justify restricting that parent’s legal decision-making or parenting time (§ 25-403.03(D)(1)).

Rebuttal factors considered. In determining whether [☐ Mother ☐ Father] rebutted the presumption, the Court considered all of the following (§ 25-403.03(E)):

The severity and frequency of the parent’s domestic violence against any person, including whether it was aggravated by: physical injury or emotional trauma; use or threatened use of a firearm or other dangerous weapon; strangulation as described in § 13-1204(B)(1); or multiple forms of coercive control. The extent to which the parent denied, deflected, or minimized the domestic violence during treatment, forensic assessment, mandatory disclosure, formal discovery, or courtroom proceedings. Whether the parent committed domestic violence with sufficient severity or frequency that the passage of time is not a mitigating factor. Whether the child has imitated any aspect of the parent’s domestic violence behaviors. The parent’s attendance at a domestic violence treatment program. The Court does not treat a certificate of completion alone as proof of rehabilitation; any certificate must be accompanied by a waiver of the statutory privilege or other confidentiality necessary to release the parent’s treatment records to the Court and the victim; proof the program was relevant and proportionate to the domestic violence for which credible evidence was presented, considering the Arizona Administrative Code criteria for the treatment of misdemeanor domestic violence offenders (A.A.C. R9-20-208); a demonstrated understanding of how the parent’s domestic violence harmed the child and the other parent; and proof the program addressed and helped reduce any tendency to minimize or rationalize the violence.

Findings: ____

Drafting note: § 25-403.03(B)(2) requires “a thorough explanation for why a parent who committed domestic violence did or did not rebut the mandatory presumption.”

Factors disregarded. In making this determination the Court disregarded, as irrelevant under § 25-403.03(F): (1) the child’s absence from the scene of any domestic violence; (2) the child’s unawareness that domestic violence occurred; and (3) the child’s preference for reinstating, maintaining, or increasing contact with the parent who committed domestic violence.

Result. [Choose one — § 25-403.03(G):]

☐ [Mother/Father] has not rebutted the presumption. The Court awards that parent no legal decision-making and no parenting time.

☐ [Mother/Father] has rebutted the presumption by a preponderance of the evidence but not by clear and convincing evidence. The Court awards no legal decision-making and no unsupervised parenting time; supervised parenting time is awarded, subject to the precautions below.

☐ [Mother/Father] has rebutted the presumption by clear and convincing evidence. The Court may award legal decision-making and unsupervised parenting time, subject to the precautions below.

Precautions. Because [☐ Mother ☐ Father] committed domestic violence, the Court adopts the following precautions to prioritize the personal safety and physical, mental, and emotional well-being of the child and the other parent (§ 25-403.03(H)):

☐ Exchanges of the child to occur in a protected location or a safe exchange location under § 25-403.10, as specified by the Court. ☐ Limited parenting time, including [☐ a prohibition on overnight parenting time]. ☐ Supervision of parenting time by [☐ a professional agency ☐ one or more laypeople]. The Court does not appoint the victim of domestic violence as supervisor, alone or with another person. [If a layperson is appointed, the supervised parent affirms the supervisor will receive and read the Court’s order; provide a reliable telephone number, email address, and residential address to both parents; intervene and contact an appropriate law enforcement agency, DCS, and the other parent if the supervised parent’s behavior endangers the child or becomes psychologically or physically abusive; and appear for and testify at future proceedings.] ☐ Require the parent who committed domestic violence to pay the costs of supervised parenting time. ☐ Suspend access to the child, in any form, until that parent can petition to modify legal decision-making or parenting time under § 25-411. ☐ Require the parent who committed domestic violence to attend and complete an assessment or a program of intervention for perpetrators of domestic violence and any other counseling. ☐ [If the Court finds that parent has also abused any substance, including alcohol:] that parent to abstain from possessing or consuming the substance, with random testing to ensure compliance. ☐ Require a bond for the child’s safe return from the parent who committed domestic violence. ☐ Require that the address of the child and the other parent to remain confidential. ☐ [Any other condition necessary to protect the child, the other parent, or any other family or household member: ____.]

Findings: ____

Drafting note: § 25-403.03(B)(3) requires “a thorough explanation for why the court’s choice of precautions is in the child’s best interests.”

Continuing effect. If [Mother/Father] has failed to overcome the mandatory presumption, it continues to apply in any subsequent modification proceeding under § 25-411, where the question whether evidence now exists to overcome it is resolved as a preliminary matter when the court decides whether a sufficient change of circumstances has occurred (§ 25-403.03(J); § 25-411(L)).

The template is a starting point, not a substitute for tailoring the findings to the record—and given the open questions Annette Burns identifies in her series, expect the language to evolve as the bench works out how to apply it. If you adapt the form for your own practice, I’d welcome hearing what you change.