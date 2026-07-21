Arizona’s order of protection process and its child custody framework don’t always sit comfortably together. Three recent developments show the courts and the Legislature sorting out the friction. Division One vacated two orders of protection—one on First Amendment grounds, one on a parent’s lack of authority to file—and the Governor signed SB 1723, which gives the family court a narrow tool to modify an order of protection that includes the parties’ child as a protected person. The theme is boundary policing: the courts and the Legislature are both working out how the OOP process should behave when it impacts a family law case.

The dogs did bark, the children screamed, Up flew the windows all; And every soul cried out, “Well done!” As loud as he could bawl.

Gregorwicz v. Villa-Kennedy: harassment-based orders and protected speech

Gregorwicz v. Villa-Kennedy arises out of a social media exchange between the unmarried parents of a child born in 2024. Mother posted an image of an “HIV negative” patch to an online group of more than 600 members, with a caption suggesting some readers “cant wear it.” Days later Father posted to the same group, under his real name, disclosing his own HIV status, identifying Mother as a former partner, and stating that neither Mother nor their daughter had contracted the virus. He framed the post as a response to rumors and an effort to reduce stigma. Mother sought an order of protection for herself and the child, alleging the post was domestic violence in the form of harassment.

The superior court issued the order, initially reasoning that the post defamed Mother and that “[d]efamation is not ‘protected speech.’” After a contested hearing it continued the order, finding that posting “to an electronic forum to more than 600 people shows repeated acts of harassment,” and added a firearm prohibition.

The Court of Appeals vacated. Reviewing the constitutional and statutory questions de novo, it held the post was “pure speech” entitled to strong First Amendment protection, so the harassment statutes did not apply. See A.R.S. § 13-2916(C) (statute “does not apply to … Constitutionally protected speech”); State v. Brown, 207 Ariz. 231, 235 ¶ 10 (App. 2004). The court rejected the idea of a freestanding “harassment exception” to the First Amendment, quoting Professor Eugene Volokh for the point that legislatures “cannot label speech that mentally distresses people … ‘stalking’ [or ‘harassment’] and then punish all such speech.” Nor was the post defamatory: defamation requires falsity, Godbehere v. Phx. Newspapers, Inc., 162 Ariz. 335, 341 (1989), and Father’s statements about his own status were true.

Bottom Line: When an OOP is based on speech, the court must find that the speech falls within a recognized unprotected category (true threats, incitement, defamation, obscenity, fighting words, or speech integral to criminal conduct) before it can support a domestic violence finding. Protected speech is protected, regardless of its reach or repetition. A truthful disclosure cannot be classified as defamation to escape First Amendment review.

Gregorwicz v. Villa-Kennedy, No. 1 CA-CV 25-0510 FC, 2026 WL 1741808 (Ariz. Ct. App. June 17, 2026).

Zarate v. Rios: who may petition for a child’s order of protection when one parent has sole legal decision-making

Zarate v. Rios addresses standing to obtain an order of protection on a child’s behalf. In August 2024, the family court awarded Father sole legal decision-making and limited Mother to supervised parenting time, based on domestic violence by Mother and concerns about her mental health. In July 2025, Mother petitioned for an order of protection on behalf of the parties’ 12-year-old against the child’s paternal Grandmother, alleging an incident in which Grandmother yelled at, slapped, and threw a phone at the child, and that the child felt unsafe at Father’s home. Grandmother requested a hearing. After a contested hearing the superior court found domestic violence and affirmed the order.

Division One vacated and remanded. The court harmonized A.R.S. § 13-3602(A)—which lets a parent petition on a minor’s behalf—with A.R.S. § 25-401, reasoning that the two statutes address the same subject and must be read together. Because legal decision-making is the right to make “all nonemergency legal decisions” for a child, § 25-401(3), and Father held sole legal decision-making authority, only Father could make the non-emergency legal decision to file an OOP for the child. See Nicaise v. Sundaram, 245 Ariz. 566 (2019) (describing the breadth of sole legal decision-making). The court found no emergency in this case: the alleged conduct was more than 30 days old, the petition alleged no exigent threat, and Mother did not invoke the emergency order of protection procedure of A.R.S. § 13-3624. Given Father’s sole authority and the absence of an emergency, Mother lacked authority to petition over his objection.

The court noted that a parent in Mother’s position may petition under A.R.S. § 25-411(A) to modify legal decision-making and parenting time where “the child’s present environment may seriously endanger” the child or where domestic violence has occurred since the last order.

Bottom Line: When applying for an order of protection on behalf of a child, does the petitioning parent actually have the legal decision-making authority to file for the child? A parent who has lost that authority cannot use the OOP process to circumvent a Title 25 order. The exception is a genuine emergency, where an emergency order of protection under § 13-3624 changes the analysis. Absent that, the remedy for a non-emergency safety concern is a § 25-411 modification, not a protective order.

Zarate v. Rios, No. 1 CA-CV 25-0810 FC, 2026 WL 1981027 (Ariz. Ct. App. July 9, 2026), as amended (July 10, 2026).

SB 1723: a targeted modification tool

The Governor signed SB 1723 on June 22, 2026, amending A.R.S. §§ 13-3602 and 13-3967. The bill carries no emergency clause, so these amendments take effect on the general effective date, September 12, 2026.

The change that matters most for family law practice is a new sentence added to § 13-3602(L):

After a hearing under this paragraph has been conducted, the superior court in a title 25 action may modify the order of protection only as to a child who is common to the parties and who is included on the order of protection. Such a modification may only be made if it is in the best interest of the child, and the modification shall be limited solely to effectuating parenting time orders between the defendant and the common child.

To understand why this change matters, you have to start with the two cases that governed this problem before.

Courtney v. Foster and Vera v. Rogers

The recurring problem: a child is listed as a protected person on an order of protection, the parties also have a Title 25 case, and the family court wants to give the restrained parent parenting time with that child. Can the court modify the order of protection to make that happen?

Courtney said yes. An order of protection that lists a child as a protected person doesn’t strip the superior court of authority to modify it for parenting time, so long as the court is satisfied the parenting time won’t endanger the child or significantly impair the child’s emotional development. The key fact is where the order had been confirmed: in Courtney, the order was issued, contested, and affirmed in the municipal court, and only then transferred to superior court. Because no superior court officer had ruled on it, the superior court handled it “as though the petition … had been originally brought” there and—through its inherent authority and § 25-403.03(F)—could modify it to effectuate parenting time. Courtney v. Foster ex rel. County of Maricopa, 235 Ariz. 613 (App. 2014).

Vera walked it back. Once a superior court judicial officer affirms an order of protection after a contested hearing, a different superior court officer can’t modify it to fit a parenting time order. In Vera, Father asked for and received a contested hearing on the order of protection; a superior court commissioner affirmed it in full. When he then asked the judge in his family case to amend it to match his temporary parenting time order, the Court of Appeals said no. The difference from Courtney was the affirming court: one superior court judge doesn’t sit in horizontal appellate review of a coordinate officer’s final order, so an order affirmed in the superior court can be changed only at the plaintiff’s request or on appeal. Vera v. Rogers, 246 Ariz. 30 (App. 2018).

What § 13-3602(L) changes

“After a hearing under this paragraph has been conducted,” the superior court in a Title 25 action may now modify the order of protection as to a common child on the order. In other words, the family court gets the authority Vera said it lacked after an order is affirmed following a contested hearing: it can reach into the order and adjust it as to the shared child so parenting time can actually happen. The power runs only to a child common to the parties and already listed on the order and only to effectuate the parties’ parenting time orders.

Also in the bill

Two other amendments worth noting:

New § 13-3602(G)(8) lets the court, after a hearing, require a defendant to disclose identifying information—residence, place of employment, or vehicle—on a showing that the defendant has a prior history of harming the plaintiff and that physical harm would otherwise result.

On the criminal side, § 13-3967(E) extends mandatory pretrial release conditions—electronic monitoring and a no-contact condition—to defendants charged with a felony domestic violence offense under § 13-3601 that results in physical harm.

Open questions